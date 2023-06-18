Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $218,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 903 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $229.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.61 and a 200-day moving average of $245.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

