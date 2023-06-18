Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $523.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $503.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $443.20 and a 52-week high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

