Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 28,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.