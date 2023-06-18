McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,442 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 243.3% during the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 95,894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $26,813,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,470 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $293.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $298.86. The company has a market capitalization of $214.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

