Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Boosts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,634,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,735,981,000 after acquiring an additional 423,426 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,579,000 after buying an additional 267,641 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP opened at $186.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $156.16 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $256.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

