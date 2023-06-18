Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 4.3% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $35,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $97.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.46. The company has a market cap of $142.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

