Empirical Finance LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 202,376 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

RTX stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $142.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

