Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Spence Asset Management’s Largest Position

Spence Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,325 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 56,253 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 8.3% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Visa by 7.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 31,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 29,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Visa by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 117,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $228.91 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.71. The company has a market capitalization of $428.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

