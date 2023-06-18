Renaissance Investment Group LLC Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.6% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 7.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 31,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 29,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 30.5% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Visa by 87.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 4.8% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 117,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $228.91 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

