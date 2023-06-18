Martin Capital Partners LLC Purchases 676 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after buying an additional 760,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,510,000 after buying an additional 345,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $142.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.83 and a 200 day moving average of $98.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

