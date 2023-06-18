Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.