Red Spruce Capital LLC Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Raytheon Technologies Price Performance
RTX stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $142.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.46.
Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.
Raytheon Technologies Company Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Raytheon Technologies (RTX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.