ARS Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

ARS Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,492 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $213,000. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $2,578,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $679,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,749 shares of company stock worth $9,119,323 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $281.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $287.85.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.07.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.