Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 5,356 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,356 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $77,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 25.7% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.8% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Trading Down 0.7 %

Several analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

NYSE MA opened at $376.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $356.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $392.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.