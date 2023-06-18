Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $122.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.55 and its 200 day moving average is $121.85. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $138.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

