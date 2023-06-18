Rise Advisors LLC Purchases 167 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $293.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.71. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

