Platform Technology Partners Sells 491 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Platform Technology Partners lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,614 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of Platform Technology Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Visa by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 117,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,907 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $844,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

NYSE V opened at $228.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $428.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

