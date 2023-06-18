PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Increased by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.8% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $186.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $256.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.16 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 106.53%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.