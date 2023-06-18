Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,891 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 8,922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,386 shares of company stock valued at $97,248,000 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $426.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 222.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $437.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $472.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.43.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.