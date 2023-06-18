Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,176 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $52.07 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,514 shares of company stock worth $1,323,708 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

