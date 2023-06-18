Park National Corp OH Cuts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,402 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,339,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,384,000 after acquiring an additional 238,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,816 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $109.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $277.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.39 and a one year high of $119.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

