Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 3.3% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $157.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $297.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.58 and a 200-day moving average of $166.51. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

