Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 757 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $123.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 810,993 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,058 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

