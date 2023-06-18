Keel Point LLC Has $980,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Keel Point LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,358,000 after purchasing an additional 354,084 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $157.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.58 and a 200-day moving average of $166.51. The company has a market cap of $297.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

