iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $441.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $419.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.21. The company has a market capitalization of $328.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $445.48.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

