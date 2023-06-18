Platform Technology Partners Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.2% of Platform Technology Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.1 %

NVDA opened at $426.92 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $437.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 222.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.43.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

