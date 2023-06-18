Platform Technology Partners Buys 533 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.3% of Platform Technology Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 16,362.5% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,019 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $186.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.39 and a 200-day moving average of $180.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.16 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $256.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

