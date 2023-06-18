Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares during the last quarter. Avala Global LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,455,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 578,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $84,483,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $426.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $321.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $437.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.43.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

