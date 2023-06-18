Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $311,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.8 %

PFE stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

