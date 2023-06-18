Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 1.1% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

Chubb Stock Up 1.9 %

CB stock opened at $194.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.32. The company has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

