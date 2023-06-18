Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,364,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $972,348,000 after acquiring an additional 103,676 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,448,000 after acquiring an additional 735,528 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,181,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $517,701,000 after purchasing an additional 131,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.6 %

SHW opened at $247.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $265.64.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $253.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.26.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

