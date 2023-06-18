Avondale Wealth Management Has $113,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Avondale Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 817 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 105.5% during the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 41,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,611,000 after buying an additional 21,319 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST opened at $523.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $503.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $232.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $443.20 and a twelve month high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.