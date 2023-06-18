CGN Advisors LLC Purchases 792 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in McDonald’s by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after acquiring an additional 91,484 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $293.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $290.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.71.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

