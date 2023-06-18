Modus Advisors LLC Acquires 189 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 833,427 shares of company stock worth $29,709,706 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $124.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

