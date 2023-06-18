Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,885.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after purchasing an additional 345,962,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alphabet by 1,770.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after purchasing an additional 192,607,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186,809,281 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $124.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $129.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 833,427 shares of company stock worth $29,709,706. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

