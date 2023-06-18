Prostatis Group LLC Sells 47 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Prostatis Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 3,136,223 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after buying an additional 2,216,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $228.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $428.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.79 and its 200 day moving average is $222.71.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.