Prostatis Group LLC Sells 47 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Prostatis Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 3,136,223 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after buying an additional 2,216,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of Visa stock opened at $228.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $428.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.79 and its 200 day moving average is $222.71.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
