Keel Point LLC Sells 2,165 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.8 %

PFE opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $226.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

