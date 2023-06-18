Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.3% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.7% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $300.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $302.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

