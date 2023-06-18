Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 2.2% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after buying an additional 5,586,273 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,736,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,649,867,000 after buying an additional 750,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,344,000 after buying an additional 3,841,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,514 shares of company stock worth $1,323,708 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

CSCO stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.