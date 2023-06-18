Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases 134 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ITW opened at $247.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37. The stock has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

