Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 70 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,282 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in Boeing by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 6,973 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 20,405 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 181,110 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Shares of BA opened at $219.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.97. The company has a market cap of $132.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

