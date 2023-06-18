Boltwood Capital Management Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.1% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $425.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

