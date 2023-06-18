Red Spruce Capital LLC Sells 228 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lowered its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. FMC makes up about 1.5% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in FMC by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in FMC by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in FMC by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FMC opened at $106.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

