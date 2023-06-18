St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Invests $1.50 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000. Walt Disney comprises 1.7% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.7 %

DIS opened at $91.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.