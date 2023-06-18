iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $441.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $419.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.21. The stock has a market cap of $328.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $445.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

