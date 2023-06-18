McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Boosted by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,804 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in McDonald’s by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,351,000 after purchasing an additional 91,484 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $293.70 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $298.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

