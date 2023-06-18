Lynch & Associates IN Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 2.2% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $157.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.51.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.