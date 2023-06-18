Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $186.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.16 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.39 and its 200 day moving average is $180.99. The company has a market cap of $256.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

