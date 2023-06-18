Bank of New Hampshire Has $3.25 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.0% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 271,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,340,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 293,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $149.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $352.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

