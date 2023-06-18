The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

HD opened at $300.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.75 and a 200-day moving average of $304.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $302.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

